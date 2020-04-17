Trump proposes to revive the US economy in three phases

After a hard pulse, Donald Trump gave in on Thursday and accepted that it is the 50 North American states that decide when to reactivate the business and commercial fabric, according to his figures of infections and deaths from coronavirus. The federal government does make a series of recommendations to revive the economy, with criteria such as hospital beds and a number of diagnostic tests that can be done daily.

But finally it will be the governors who decide. Of course, the US president made it clear what his preference is. «America wants to open. The Americans want it to open, “Trump said at his daily press conference at the White House.

Just a few hours earlier, the president spoke by teleconference with the governors and communicated his decision, after having publicly defended his right to decree the forced opening of factories and shops. Yesterday, the president reiterated the need to accelerate the economic recovery. “A prolonged shutdown, combined with an economic depression will inflict immense damage on society,” said Trump. “Now that we have passed the peak in many cases, we have to get going again,” he added.

According to the recommendations of the White House, in a first phase, schools will remain closed and visits to nursing homes and hospitals are prohibited. Shops such as restaurants and shops are allowed to open but with limited capacity and observing physical distance regulations. In a second phase, non-essential travel would be authorized, concentrations of more than 50 people were prohibited and the isolation of the vulnerable population was maintained. In phase three, the non-vulnerable population must minimize time in public places, which is can go outside but keeping prudent distances, bars can operate with limited capacity for customers at the bar and gyms can reopen with normal measures.

The White House has worked since last week on the gradual economic recovery system that can be applied mainly to the nine states with less than a thousand infected: Maine, Vermont, West Virginia, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii. The president’s original guidelines for quarantine and confinement were approved in March for two weeks and then extended until April 30. Trump will not extend them again, leaving the decision to the 50 US governors.

The problem is that the nation’s economic engines, like New York, still have high rates of infection and deaths. With more than 10,000 deaths from the virus, the governor of that state yesterday challenged Trump and announced the extension of the quarantine before even hearing the White House plans.

We must maintain the measures. The rate of new infections should drop further. New York’s pause guidelines, with the corresponding closings, will run in coordination with other states until May 15, “announced Governor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

Like New York, neighboring states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Delaware will do, in addition to the federal capital, the District of Columbia. Governors of the US Pacific Coast, California, Oregon and Washington, have also announced an extension of these exceptional measures. In total, those states that Trump has described as “rebels” and “mutineers” total 95 million inhabitants, out of 320 million in the country.

Of these, only one has a Republican governor, Charlie Baker, who cried at a press conference Wednesday in memory of the victims. “My best friend has lost his mother to the virus,” said the governor, whose state has recorded at least 1,100 deaths from coronavirus.

Peat in Michigan

It is true that other states, less affected and with republican governors, are willing to reopen when the president says, in the face of the burden that quarantine represents for productivity and trade. There are even some like South Dakota that have no closing orders in place. On Wednesday, a mob of gunmen surrounded the Michigan Capitol in Lansing to demand that the governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, reopen the economy. In principle, the containment order in this Midwest state is in effect until May 1.

For its part, the committee of experts that advises Trump has said in several speeches at White House press conferences that the reopening of the business and trade fabric should be subject to a massive diagnostic program. However, as in the rest of the world, tests are scarce in the US. Currently, according to official figures, 145,000 tests are performed daily, with a cumulative total of only 3.1 million. To speed up diagnoses, the White House has authorized 48 different models, to detect both positive and immunized. The Medicines Agency (FDA) is collaborating in the distribution of diagnostic kits with 300 different laboratories within the United States.

Despite the fact that Trump has come to defend that his authority to order the reopening of the economy is “absolute” and “total”, in reality his guidelines are only recommendations, since it is the governors, in a federal state, who apply the state of alarm and they have the power to order quarantines, mobilizing if necessary the National Guard. .