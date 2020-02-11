Infosurhoy

Trump rally REPEATEDLY breaks out in ‘46! 46!’ chant as Don Jr. comes on stage & #Resistance freaks out

A crowd at a campaign rally for US President Donald Trump in New Hampshire greeted his son, Don Jr., with a loud “46!” as he made his way on stage. The display has sparked quite a ruction on social media.

The eldest son of the 45th US president was treated to an especially warm welcome in Manchester, New Hampshire, where his dad held a rally on Monday. Warming up the crowd ahead of VP Mike Pence andTrump the Senior’s entree, Don Jr. appeared to strike a chord with those gathered, prompting them to chant “46…46!”

Don Jr. himself called on the Team Trump supporters not to jump the gun, saying that it’s time to focus on the immediate agenda at hand – that is to secure Trump’s second term.

“Wow, let’s worry… one step at a time… let’s worry about 2020. That’s all we have to focus on, let’s keep winning.”

However, later in the rally, the crowd broke into the same chant again as the man himself invited Don Jr. back onstage.

Trump praised his son-in-law Jared Kushner for “making deals that are so beautiful to this country” – apparently referring to the Middle East peace plan, vehemently rejected by all factions within Palestine itself – his daughter Ivanka, and commended Don Jr. for making a “good speech.”

“Did Don Jr. make a good speech?” he asked, before adding: “They’re good kids. They went through a lot with the hoax.”

The mere suggestion that Trump Jr. can follow into the footsteps of his father triggered a storm of reactions from the 45th’s opponents.

“46? Wonder what that is….. …….is that the total number of years in Prison for Stone, Manafort, Gates, Flynn, Cohen and the rest of Trump’s top team?” a commenter wrote.

There were those who assumed that the chant was a reference to Trump himself, however.

“Do they not know that he’ll still be 45 if re-elected?” asked one critic. “The dumbassery is strong with those chanting ‘46’.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, conservatives met the chanting with enthusiasm, some going as far as to suggest that Don Jr. is a perfect fit for the job.

