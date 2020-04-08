Trump rips UN’s health agency, claims China bias

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a broadside attack Tuesday against the World Health Organization (WHO) claiming the UN’s health agency is biased in favor of China.

“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

The WHO has yet to issue a response.

On Jan. 31 it urged countries to keep their borders open to China despite the virus’ spread, which it declared a global emergency. The same day the health agency urged borders remain open, the Trump administration issued a travel advisory telling U.S. citizens not to travel to China.

The novel coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, spreading to 184 countries and regions since the outbreak was first detected.

The U.S., however, has become the country with the most coronavirus infections worldwide in the time since.

There are 378,289 confirmed infections, including 11,830 deaths and 20,003 recoveries, according to data being compiled by Johns Hopkins University.