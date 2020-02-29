Trump says he commands “many different medical elements” to deal with coronavirus

Donald Trump.

Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. is ordering many shipments to prepare for a possible outbreak of the corona virus within the country’s borders.

Among these stocks, he said, were “many different elements of medicine.”

It is unclear what the president meant by “elements of medicine”.

His testimony came when the White House survived a firestorm over its conflicting messages about the severity of the coronavirus threat and its attempts to prevent public health officials from providing more information about the disease to the public.

President Donald Trump is addressing the U.S. response to a possible pandemic as the deadly corona virus hits the globe.

“We order a lot of supplies,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “We order a lot of items that we honestly wouldn’t order if it weren’t. But we order a lot of different medical items.”

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 2,858 on Thursday evening, with more than 83,000 people infected. The number of new cases has decreased in China, but the virus seems to be gaining momentum in other parts of the world.

By Thursday, the coronavirus had spread to all provinces and regions of China, as well as to at least 51 other countries. At least 64 people have died outside the Chinese mainland.

Public health officials in the US warned this week that the onset of the disease in the country was more or less inevitable.

“It is no longer a question of whether this will happen in this country, but of when it will happen,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a press conference on Tuesday. “We ask the American public to prepare for the expectation that this could be bad.”

Messonnier also said the agency is preparing “as if the community is spreading in the near future,” adding that the outbreak could soon lead to a “disruption to everyday life.”

But the president has downplayed the risk and released conflicting messages about the severity of the global outbreak.

The New York Times also reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading allergy and infectious disease expert, told his staff that the White House had prevented him from discussing the virus until he received further approval. He has also reportedly been asked to cancel a number of scheduled performances this Sunday.

During a two-day trip to India earlier this week, Trump said China, which is at the epicenter of the outbreak, has things under control.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that he had hired Vice President Mike Pence, a hardline loyalist with a spotty track record in dealing with health crises, with the White House task force to respond to the coronavirus known as the COVID-19 virus.

During a meeting with African-American leaders at the White House on Thursday, Trump admitted that “we have a virus situation,” but added that “we did a great job” and “the press won.” Don’t give us honor for that. “

“What has happened to it in the past few weeks – and it’s just so – you know, that’s life,” said Trump, when medical and science experts continued to raise the alarm about a possible coronavirus epidemic in the United States.

The president has also downplayed the virus threat, as there are not as many cases of the disease in the US as in China. “We have 15 instead of thousands of people,” he said. “Okay? It could have been thousands of people. But we’re doing things. And it would be really nice if we were recognized fairly by the press.”

He went on to say that someday the virus would “disappear” like a miracle.

But he seemed to contradict himself later and said, “And from our shores, you know, we could get worse before it gets better.”

“We’ll see what happens,” he added. “Nobody really knows.”

