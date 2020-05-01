Trump says he saw evidence that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan laboratory – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes so that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all to read Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, admitted this Thursday – at the usual daily press conference to assess the Covid-19 pandemic in his country – that he saw signs or evidence that lead him to think that the new coronavirus comes from of a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan. At the same conference, he admitted to taking punitive measures against the Chinese state.

At a press conference at the White House, Trump was confronted by a journalist with the following question: “Have you seen anything that allows you to seriously believe that the pandemic originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology?” Trump’s response was short and to the point: “Yes.” But then it stretched, in line with what it has been saying, accusing Beijing of initial negligence, of covering up and denying other countries initial information about the outbreak and subsequent bad faith by hiding the real numbers of the pandemic.

“It was anything that could have been contained in the place of origin and I think it could have been contained very easily,” he said. Trump has not given any precise data on what evidence he will have seen, but he stressed that it allows him to impose sanctions against China, from the outset “customs duties”, as he has done in the past.

In response to a question about whether Trump planned to cancel part of his debt obligations to the Chinese government, the American president expressed, “We can do this with tariffs or in other ways.”

“They [a China] they are a brilliant nation, scientifically and in other ways. They could have saved it or stopped it [o surto do novo coronavírus], but they didn’t, ”said Trump, at a press conference.

On another topic, this of internal politics, Trump gave advice to his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, almost certainly as a party candidate for the US presidential. And nothing short of advice on sexual harassment charges.

Trump thinks Biden should respond in court to the charges against him. “I can’t speak for Biden, I can only say that I think he should react, he should respond.” And why does Trump have an opinion on that?

“I don’t know anything (about the charges against Biden), but I think I should answer, you know, it’s that they could be false charges. I know everything about false accusations, they have falsely accused me on numerous occasions ”, he justified.

Joe Biden was accused in March by a former assistant – Tara Reade – of sexual abuse, allegedly in 1993, when the Democratic leader was a senator.

Globally, according to a report by the AFP news agency, the Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than 230,000 deaths and infected more than 3.2 million people in 195 countries and territories. About 908,000 patients were considered cured.