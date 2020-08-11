Trump says he’s mulling middle-income tax cut and lowering capital gains tax to revive coronavirus-hit economy

DONALD Trump said he is mulling capital gains and “middle-income” tax cuts to revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

“We’re looking at also considering a capital gains tax cut, which will create a lot more jobs,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

“Looking very seriously at a capital gains tax cut and also at an income tax cut for middle-income families,” he added.

“I think it will be very exciting. A capital gains tax is going to be a lot of people put to work, and it will be a cut in the capital gains tax and also a cut in the middle-income tax.”

On Saturday Trump ordered calls for a deferral of payroll tax and federal student loan payments and efforts to halt evictions.

Trump said the employee portion of the payroll tax would be deferred from August 1 through the end of the year.

The move would not directly aid unemployed workers, who do not pay the tax when they are jobless, and employees would need to repay the federal government eventually without an act of Congress.

In essence, the deferral is an interest-free loan that would have to be repaid.

Trump said he will try to get lawmakers to extend it, and the timing would line up with a post-election lame-duck session in which Congress will try to pass government funding bills.

“If I win, I may extend and terminate,” Trump said, repeating a longtime goal but remaining silent on how he would fund the Medicare and Social Security benefits that the 7 percent tax on employee income covers.

Employers also pay 7.65 percent of their payrolls into the funds.

The unemployment boost in Trump’s executive order came after the White House rejected a $2trillion coronavirus relief proposal on Friday.

The HEROES Act – originally passed at $3.4trillion in the House in May, was lowered to $2trillion, as Democrats agreed to lower their package by $1trillion if Republicans met in the middle and raised their own package by $1trillion.

Democrats said, however, that their coronavirus package was met with an “absolutely not” from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Speaking during a Senate meeting on Monday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats as he alleged they are holding up a bill.

“For weeks, speaker Pelosi and democratic leader in the senate stalled and stalled…” McConnell said.

“For weeks, they held up aid important aid over non-Covid related demands,” he continued.

McConnell alleged of Democrats: “They saw this pandemic as ‘a tremendous opportunity to structure things to fit our vision.'”

“Clearly this isn’t about covid,” McConnell claimed. “Democrats think they smell an opening they’ve wanted for years to make Uncle Sam bail out decades of mismanagement and broken policies in places like New York, New Jersey and California.”

McConnell added that Trump’s executive order was able to “soften the blows” and “spare some of the pain from the Democrats’ hostage taking.

On Monday morning, Mnuchin revealed to CNBC that the Trump administration is willing to “put more money on the table” in order to come to an agreement.

He said that Trump “is determined to spend what we need to spend” to help Americans.

Part of the deal would likely include another round of stimulus checks for Americans – although it’s yet to be determined exactly how much that could be.

Proposals have ranged from around $1,000 to $1,200 per individual, with caps of up to $6,000 per household.

If a package is signed this week, checks could be sent out in as little as seven days.