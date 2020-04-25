 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Trump signs executive order temporarily limiting immigration to U.S. amid coronavirus

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has signed an executive order temporarily limiting immigration to the United States amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Enditem

