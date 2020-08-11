Trump slams Dems over delayed stimulus as Press Sec says $400 jobless benefits arriving ‘close to immediately’

DONALD Trump slammed Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer over a delayed coronavirus stimulus package, as the Press Secretary said $400 jobless benefits are arriving “close to immediately.”

Democrats, however, denied reaching out to the White House, after the Trump administration rejected a $2trillion package proposal on Friday.

“So now Schumer and Pelosi want to meet to make a deal. Amazing how it all works, isn’t it,” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

“Where have they been for the last 4 weeks when they were “hardliners”, and only wanted BAILOUT MONEY for Democrat run states and cities that are failing badly? They know my phone number!” Trump added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, however, denied reaching out to Trump when speaking with MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“Fables from Donald Trump,” Schumer said.

“No, we didn’t call him, he makes these things up,” he added.

A senior Democratic aide also said that neither Schumer nor Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had contact with Trump, The Hill reported.

Trump’s comments came after he signed an executive order extending unemployment benefits over the weekend.

Americans will now receive $400 bump each week, down from the $600 per week that ran out in late July.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Americans can expect to see the boost soon.

A reporter asked: “How quickly can Americans expect to see that extra $400 of unemployment insurance?”

“So we hope to see it quickly and close to immediately,” McEnany said.

The unemployment boost in Trump’s executive order came after the White House rejected a $2trillion coronavirus relief proposal on Friday.

The HEROES Act – originally passed at $3.4trillion in the House in May, was lowered to $2trillion, as Democrats agreed to lower their package by $1trillion if Republicans met in the middle and raised their own package by $1trillion.

Democrats said, however, that their coronavirus package was met with an “absolutely not” from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Speaking during a Senate meeting on Monday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats as he alleged they are holding up a bill.

“For weeks, speaker pelosi and democratic leader in the senate stalled and stalled…” McConnell said.

“For weeks, they held up aid important aid over non-covid related demands,” he continued.

McConnell alleged of Democrats: “They saw this pandemic as ‘a tremendous opportunity to structure things to fit our vision.'”

“Clearly this isn’t about covid,” McConnell claimed. “Democrats think they smell an opening they’ve wanted for years to make Uncle Sam bail out decades of mismanagement and broken policies in places like New York, New Jersey and California.”

McConnell added that Trump’s executive order was able to “soften the blows” and “spare some of the pain from the Democrats’ hostage taking.

On Monday morning, Mnuchin revealed to CNBC that the Trump administration is willing to “put more money on the table” in order to come to an agreement.

He said that Trump “is determined to spend what we need to spend” to help Americans.

Part of the deal would likely include another round of stimulus checks for Americans – although it’s yet to be determined exactly how much that could be.

Proposals have ranged from around $1,000 to $1,200 per individual, with caps of up to $6,000 per household.

If a package is signed this week, checks could be sent out in as little as seven days.