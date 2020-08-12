Trump Slams Kamala Harris As Joe Biden’s VP Pick: ‘She Was Extraordinarily Nasty’

President Donald Trump took to insulting Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as “nasty,” his catch-all phrase about strong women, when giving his first reaction to challenger Joe Biden selecting her as his vice presidential pick.

Trump said Harris’ nastiness was particularly apparent in her tough questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during the latter’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings in the Senate.

During Tuesday’s White House press conference, Trump assailed Harris for being “extraordinarily nasty” to Kavanaugh during the hearings.

“I thought she was the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anyone in the Senate,” said Trump. “It was just a horrible thing the way she treated now-Justice Kavanaugh, and I won’t forget that soon.”

Trump then attacked Harris for her stand on several issues dear to Republicans.

“She’s very big into raising taxes. … She is against fracking,” he said. “She’s in favor of socialized medicine.”

Trump also claims no one’s safe from Harris’ viciousness, not even Biden.

“(Harris) was very, very nasty…. to Joe Biden,” Trump said. “She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden. “She said things during the debate … that were horrible about ‘Sleepy Joe,’ and I would think he wouldn’t have picked (her).”

Trump’s 2020 campaign also blasted Harris after Biden’s announcement.

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” he said the campaign in a statement. “Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party.”

Trump savaging of Harris Tuesday stands in stark contrast to his assessment of her on July 29. As he was leaving the White House for Texas, Trump was asked about Harris. Trump replied Harris would “be a fine choice” as Biden’s vice president

Trump’s admiration for Harris apparently goes back years. As a private citizen, Trump donated $6,000 to Harris’ two campaigns as California attorney general. Trump donated $5,000 to Harris’ campaign in 2011, and a further $1,000 in 2013. He refused to answer reporters’ questions about his donations to Harris’ AG campaign.

In 2015, Harris’ spokeswoman said Harris donated Trump’s money to a nonprofit group helping Central Americans.