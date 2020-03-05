Trump speaks by phone with France’s Macron on COVID-19, Syria

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke by phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the spreading COVID-19 disease and the ongoing situation in Syria, said the White House.

The two leaders emphasized the need for the United States and France to work together to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, said Judd Deere, deputy White House press secretary, in a series of tweets.

Trump and Macron also discussed the upcoming G7 summit, Iran’s atomic activities, and the Syrian situation which is resulting in a humanitarian crisis in the northwestern part of the country, Deere added.

French health authorities on Tuesday evening reported 212 confirmed cases in the country, as Macron vowed to fight against the epidemic.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday, with over 100 confirmed cases nationwide, according to the U.S. health authorities.