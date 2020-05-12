Trump suggests Asian-American journalist ask China coronavirus a question

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, abruptly ended a press conference at the White House on Monday, after a verbal confrontation with a Chinese-American journalist, which has given rise to different interpretations.

Weijia Jiang, a CBS correspondent born in China but raised in the United States, asked the US president. why he praised the country’s coronavirus detection capabilities and presented them as better than others, as if it were an international competition.

Maybe this is a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China! “Trump replied.

“Why are you saying that exactly to me?” Asked the journalist, implying that the president had made that suggestion because of his origins.

“I would say that to anyone who asks me an evil question like that,” Trump replied. The president then rejected a second question from the journalist and left.

The coronavirus broke several barriers in America on Monday: in the United States. the dead exceed 80,000 and in Brazil 11,500; Latin America is close to 372,000 positive cases and on the continent some governments take new measures of hardening and others initiate partial reopens.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed another record, cases in the world have exceeded four million, an increase of one million in the last eleven days, and the number of deaths rose to 278,892, that is, an increase 8,527 daily. .