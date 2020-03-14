Trump suggests one-year delay for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

WASHINGTON, March 12 – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said officials should consider delaying the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for one year amid the global coronavirus outbreak, saying the event would not be the same without spectators.

The United States is one of the biggest participants in the Games, which are scheduled for July. Japanese officials have sought to squash speculation that the event could be canceled or postponed amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey)