Trump surveys Tennessee tornado damage

President Donald Trump traveled to Tennessee on Friday to tour neighborhoods where lives and homes were destroyed by tornadoes that swept through parts of the state earlier this week.

Trump, who is notoriously germaphobic, was pictured shaking hands with survivors one day after the first coronavirus patient in the state was quarantined.

Trump is touring hard hit communities in Putnam County, where a tornado tore a two-mile-long path, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Many more people were injured, some critically.

Statewide, the death toll stood at 24 from a pair of storms.

Trump said he marveled at ‘the tremendous heart’ he witnessed. He also offered a message for survivors and those who lost family members: ‘We love them, they’re special people,’ he said.

Trump was met upon his arrival by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials.

‘It’s been a painful, tragic week for our state,’ Lee said after surveying with Trump a street where eight people were killed.

The street was filled with debris where houses once stood. Limbs were crudely snapped from trees. A white laundry basket, chairs from a dining table, cinder blocks and a step ladder dotted the landscape.

Such trips have become familiar for the president, who has visited numerous scenes of disaster and tragedy after hurricanes, mass shootings and wildfires during the past three years.

Trump said the Tennessee tornadoes were ‘horrible’ and ‘vicious.’

‘Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost,’ he told a meeting of county officials from across the U.S.

‘Those tornadoes — I’ve seen many of them during a three-year period, and I’ve gotten to see the results. And they are vicious if you’re in their path.’

‘This is real devastation like you’ll hopefully never see again,’ the president said. ‘You’re great people, it’s a great state,’ Trump continued.

‘They’re wiped out. They have nothing,’ Trump said to reporters. ‘We’re going to be with them all the way.’

‘We’re gonna take care of what they need,’ Trump said while touring the wreckage in Putnam County.

‘I love them. I love them very much,’ Trump said referring to the people of Tennessee. ‘That’s why I’m here. Some people wouldn’t be here.’

During his time meeting the victims, Trump took time to shake hands with as many people as possibly despite being a germaphobe and also recent advice from the CDC regarding the coronavirus outbreak not to shake hands with people.

‘You can’t be a politician and not shake hands,’ Trump said earlier in the week.

‘I always felt the concept wasn’t good,’ he said during a Fox News town hall. ‘You read a lot of medical reports — it’s not good now.

‘If there was ever a time that you could convince people not to shake hands, this would be it… I love the people of this country and you can be a politician and not shake hands and I’ll be shaking hands with people and if they want to say hello and hug you and kiss you, I don’t care.’

Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday, making federal funding available to those affected by the storms in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties, the White House said. More assistance may be designated as damage assessments continue.

The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 50-mile trail of destruction well after midnight. A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, causing in most of the deaths.

The Republican president won the heavily GOP state by 26 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election, and trounced Democrat Hillary Clinton in Putnam County by a margin of more than 2-to-1. Davidson County, the other Tennessee region devastated by tornadoes, is a Democratic enclave in the reliably Republican red state.