Trump takes aim at Romney and Pelosi at prayer breakfast

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 – U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out on Thursday at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, the sole Republican to vote to convict him in his impeachment trial, accusing them of hypocritically cloaking themselves in their faith.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so,” Trump said at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)