Trump taps Aldona Wos for U.S. ambassador to Canada

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday named Aldona Wos to be new U.S. ambassador to Canada.

The nomination came months after Kelly Craft, the previous envoy to Canada, was reassigned to take the post of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Wos, presently serving as Vice Chair of the U.S. President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, once took the position of the United States Ambassador to Estonia, said the White House in a statement released on Tuesday.

Wos’s nomination still needs to be confirmed by the Senate.