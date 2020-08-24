Trump Taunted With #TrumpMeltdown And Goodyear Memes After Latest Twitter Rant

Following day three of the Democratic National Convention, #TrumpMeltdown began trending on Twitter on Thursday morning. This came after President Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets throughout the political event.

While some users utilized the hashtag to point out Trump’s mistakes throughout his presidency, others used the opportunity to taunt the 74-year-old with Goodyear memes. The memes followed Trump’s call to boycott the tire and rubber company on Wednesday after it was revealed they disallow employees from wearing MAGA (Make America Great Again) attire.

One person used the last names of the Democrat president and vice-presidential nominees, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, to create a new slogan, “Make it a Goodyear.”

Lets really give him something to cry about!#TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/Amjs54vM2a

— captainsunshine05 (@captainsun05) August 20, 2020

Another person used the company’s famous blimp to suggest that the Democratic nominees will do a better job in the White House than Trump. “2021 will be a Goodyear when Joe and Kamala take over,” the meme read.

Who agrees? #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/nrCb5VNM35

— Morgan Freeman Narrates (@MorganNarrates) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, one person used a tire meme and another trending hashtag to highlight former President Obama’s speech during the convention. “#ObamaWasBetterAtEverything The automobile industry Obama saved Detroit Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear #TrumpMeltdown #GoodyearTires,” the individual wrote.

During Wednesday night’s event, Obama used his speech to call out Trump’s failure to adjust to his role as commander in chief.

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously, that he might come to feel the weight of the office,” Obama said. “But he never did. He’s shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground, no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends.”

As for President Trump’s response, following his latest Twitter rant, he is expected to “take a shot” at Biden on Thursday during a visit to the presidential candidate’s home state of Pennsylvania.