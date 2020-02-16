Trump taunts van driver who plowed into a group of volunteers at a Republican registration tent

A man who allegedly drove his van deliberately into a group of Republican volunteers has been charged with aggravated assault.

Gregory Timm, 27, was arrested several hours after six volunteers working on Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign were targeted in Jacksonville, Florida.

The vehicle struck their outdoor stall and narrowly missed the volunteers at around 2pm, according to the Duval County GOP Twitter account.

Soon after the incident, President Trump sent a tweet warning the perpetrator to ‘be careful who you play with’.

The suspect was reportedly driving an older model brown van which he ‘accelerated’ as he drove towards the group, who were registering new voters.

The driver did not strike any of the volunteers, and reportedly made an obscene gesture as he sped away from the scene.

Timm has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one of criminal mischief and driving while driver’s license suspended, ABC News reported.

Later in the evening President Trump tweeted: ‘Law Enforcement has been notified. Be careful tough guys who you play with!’

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reportedly looking at the incident as an ‘interruption of the political process.’

‘We are investigating this as an aggravated assault. Several people were in the area and could have been seriously hurt… we are taking the situation very seriously,’ the Sheriff’s Office told Daily Wire before Timm’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Duval County GOP Chairman Dean Black released a statement which read: ‘We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward our great volunteers. The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced.’

Mayor of Jacksonville Lenny Curry tweeted: ‘This is outrageous. The hate is toxic and dangerous. Thankfully no one was injured but certainly they are shaken after being targeted because they were registering voters. I’ve spoken to the Sheriff and of course his team is on top of this.’

‘I call on every Republican in our great city to stand up, get involved, and show these radicals that we will not be intimidated from exercising our Constitutional rights.’

The sentiment was shared by GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who tweeted: ‘These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters need to end. I want to echo the @DuvalGOP in saying: We will not be silenced by cowards, and these disgusting acts will only make us work harder to win November.’

The Republican Party of Duval County plans to redouble its efforts to register voters and will continue it’s fight with renewed intensity to re-elect Trump in November.