Trump to visit India in late February, says White House

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump will pay a two-day visit to India in late February, his first trip to the South Asian country since his presidency.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will visit India on February 24-25, during which they will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, a city in Indian Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat, said the White House in a statement.

The two leaders, during a phone call over the weekend, agreed to use the trip to further strengthen the bilateral ties, the statement added.

Trump’s visit comes as protests against a controversial new citizenship law in India linger on. The law, which was passed in December, was criticized as contrary to secular principles enshrined in India’s constitution as it excludes Muslims.

Modi paid a week-long trip to America in late September, during which Trump shared a stage with him at a Houston rally.