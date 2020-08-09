Trump vows coronavirus spending spree with payroll tax relief and enhanced unemployment if Dems drag heels on stimulus

PRESIDENT Donald Trump will sign an executive order that will offer enhanced unemployment benefits and defer payroll taxes until the end of the year.

The president announced the $3trillion investment into coronavirus relief measures by his administration during a White House press briefing on Friday night.

⚠️ Follow our US election 2020 live blog for the latest news & updates

“My administration continues to work in good faith to reach and agreement with democrats in congress that will extend unemployment benefits provide protections against evictions… and get relief to American families,” Trump said.

The payroll tax will be retroactive to July 1, and enhanced unemployment benefits will be extended until the end of 2020.

Federal student loan payments will be frozen until further notice, and the Trump administration will extend the eviction moratorium, the president said.

Trump quickly pivoted and attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, who he claimed “don’t want to help our people.”

“Yet tragically Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to insist on radical left-wing policies that have nothing to do with the China virus, nothing to do with it at all.”

Trump didn’t detail the exact amount of the unemployment supplement.

An additional $600 a week supplement for unemployed workers expired on July 31.

The executive order comes as Congress stalled on negotiations with the White House on a second round of stimulus checks.

Although Trump threatened to push through his edicts regardless, it’s unknown exactly how they’ll be funded without Congressional authorization.

The president’s announcement came as unemployment hovered above 10% in July for the fourth straight month.

The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported on Friday that another 1.8 million jobs were added last month.

But national unemployment levels are still higher than the 10 percent peak reached during the Great Recession in October 2009, according to CNN.