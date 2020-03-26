Trump wants self-quarantine for multitudes of people fleeing New York NOW

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the White House made an urgent appeal to all those who have been in New York for the past week. The masses of people should self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

The city of millions has accounted for 60 percent of all newly confirmed infections in the United States in recent days, American media write.

Large numbers of New York residents are said to have fled the city, leading health experts to fear the massive spread of the virus on American soil. One in a thousand New Yorkers is said to be infected with the virus, head of infection control Anthony Fauci said Bloomberg.

Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke on Tuesday evening about the spread of the virus in his state. “It goes like an express train through New York,” said Cuomo.

In the United States, there are more than 52,000 confirmed corona infections and 680 individuals have succumbed to the effects of COVID-19. Nearly half of all infections and over two hundred deaths have been diagnosed in New York State.

United States could become epicenter of coronavirus

According to Cuomo, many more infections have been added in the short term than expected and he quickly needs medical supplies from the United States government to deal with the crisis.

Vice President Mike Pence answered his call a few hours later, saying that “more resources” and 4,000 fans are being delivered to the area within 24 hours. Cuomo had previously criticized smaller deliveries of some four hundred fans. “You (Trump, ed.) Choose which 26,000 inhabitants die because of too few resources.”

The health organization WHO said on Tuesday that the United States has the potential to become the epicenter of the coronavirus soon. Despite this, President Donald Trump hopes that everything will return to normal in his country next month.

Trump did not recognize virus severity

For a long time, Trump did not recognize the seriousness of the virus, and has repeatedly stated in the past that he was not worried. For weeks he held the view that “it will all be alright”.

When the virus surfaced, the US was hampered by major material shortages. A $ 2 trillion aid package that is currently being piloted by the United States Congress is intended to stabilize the situation.

