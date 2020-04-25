Trump wishes Muslims ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ in message

WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Thursday wished Muslims across the nation and the world “Ramadan Mubarak,” or a blessed Ramadan, saying he prays for those observing the holy month.

“Over the past months, we have seen how important the power of prayer can be during challenging times. Today, as the holy month of Ramadan commences, I pray that those who are observing this sacred time find comfort and reassurance in their faith,” he said in a message.

Ramadan is a month of fasting and prayer observed by Muslims. The month lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the sightings of the crescent moon.

Fasting, held from dawn to dusk during the month, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It is a time of self-examination and religious devotion.

“For millions around the globe, this holy month is an opportunity to renew and strengthen their faith through rigorous fasting, devout prayer, reflective meditation, reading the Quran, and charitable deeds.

“These acts are closely aligned with the universal values that the Islamic faith promotes—peace, kindness, and love and respect for others,” said Trump.