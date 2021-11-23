Trump’s ally Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (AP) —

Sean Parnell, a candidate for the US Senate in Pennsylvania who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, suspended his campaign on Monday after losing a court battle over custody of his three children, in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estranged wife.

Parnell said in a statement that the judge’s decision had devastated him and that he planned to ask the judge to reconsider, but that he could not continue his campaign.

The high-stakes race in the battleground state could determine which party controls the US Senate in next year’s election.

A judge in Butler County made the decision two weeks after Parnell testified in court to deny his estranged wife’s claims that he had harmed her and their children.

In an order issued Monday, Judge James Arner stated that Parnell’s estranged wife, Laurie Snell, will have sole legal and primary physical custody of the school-aged children.

Arner wrote that Parnell will have physical custody three weekends a month.

Snell was “the more credible witness,” according to Arner’s 16-page opinion, because she could recall and describe details convincingly.

With two-term Republican US Senator Bob Casey’s retirement in 2023, Pennsylvania’s Senate seat will become available.

In the politically divided state of Pennsylvania, both Republicans and Democrats have a large field of candidates, including Pat Toomey.

Many in the state Republican Party, including conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, real estate investor Jeff Bartos, and Carla Sands, Trump’s ambassador to Denmark, are undecided about Parnell’s withdrawal.

A suggestion from Mehmet Oz, a cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV’s “Dr. Oz,” is also circulating.

Oz Show,” who rose to prominence as Oprah Winfrey’s protege, is being encouraged to run for the Republican nomination.

Trump, who enthusiastically endorsed Parnell in September with the help of his eldest son, has been dealt a major blow by Parnell’s withdrawal.

Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesperson, said Trump and Parnell spoke before Parnell’s announcement and that Parnell informed Trump of his intention to suspend his campaign as a result of the decision.

The Pennsylvania Senate race “remains a top priority” for him, he said on Twitter.

