Trump’s attempt to overturn Pennsylvania election results was thwarted by the GOP’s ‘hedged’ wording on ‘fake’ elector ballots, according to a new report.

Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the Pennsylvania election was thwarted by the GOP’s ‘hedged’ wording on ‘fake’ elector ballots, according to a report.

Former President Donald Trump’s Republican electors in Pennsylvania were not willing to go all the way in the ex-president’s bid to overturn election results in as many as seven “swing states” in January 2021.

According to Lancasteronline, Trump’s bid in Pennsylvania hit a snag because Republican electors on the state’s elector ballot certificates said they’d vote for him “only if his election challenges succeed in the courts.”

The news website reports that electors in five other states signed documents “wrongly declaring a Trump victory as they attempted to cast their states’ electoral votes for Trump,” citing documents obtained by the Washington, DC-based nonprofit American Oversight.

Republicans in Pennsylvania and Nevada were reluctant to go that far in their attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election in 2020.

The attempt to overturn the election came to a head in January.

riot at the US Capitol building on June 6, 2021.

Trump voters in those two states are likely to avoid the legal problems that their counterparts in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin may face as a result of the softer wording on the fake ballots, according to Lancasteronline’s detailed report.

Allegheny County Republicans, according to Lancasteronline, insisted on the ambiguous language used in Pennsylvania.

Finally, Pennsylvania GOP electors said they would vote for Trump only if “we are ultimately recognized as the duly elected and qualified electors as a result of a final non-appealable court order or other proceeding prescribed by law.”

Trump supporters in the five other states, on the other hand, used identical language declaring themselves “duly elected and qualified electors,” according to Lancasteronline.

According to the website, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office stated that the insistence on the hedged language may well save the Pennsylvania.

In the case, Republican electors are not being investigated criminally.

“These ‘fake ballots’ included a conditional clause that they could only be used if the results in Pennsylvania were overturned by a court, which did not happen,” the office said in a statement.

“Though their rhetoric and policy were purposefully deceptive and damaging to our democracy, our office does not believe this based on our preliminary investigation…

