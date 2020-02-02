Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ contradicts UN resolutions – Kremlin

Moscow doubts the viability of the new peace plan for the Middle East recently unveiled by Donald Trump, as it is incompatible with UN decisions on the matter and does not sit well with the Arab world.

“It’s plain enough that some of this plan’s provisions do not fully correspond to the relevant resolutions by the UN Security Council,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya-1 channel.

His remarks appear to be the Kremlin’s first official response to the US proposal.

“We see the reaction of the Palestinians, we see the reaction of a number of Arab states that are rejecting this plan in solidarity with the Palestinians,” Peskov noted, casting some doubt on the issue.

This, of course, makes us think about its viability.

Dubbed “the deal of the century,” Trump sees the peace plan as “a win-win opportunity for both sides, a realistic two-state solution” to the decades-long animosity between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Among other things, it cements Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied West Bank; the Jewish state would also annex vast swathes of fertile Palestinian lands. Whereas the plan calls for establishing a sovereign Palestinian state, its capital would be located outside East Jerusalem, and its security and border policy would be decided by Israel.

The Kremlin’s response came just a day after the Arab League rejected the proposal, citing its unfairness to the Palestinian cause. Turkey, which isn’t part of the bloc, also supported Palestine, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisting that “leaving Jerusalem entirely in Israel’s bloody claws will be the greatest evil for all humanity.”

On his part, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas lashed out at Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He reiterated that the Palestinian administration will not accept the deal because they don’t want to be remembered as those who “sold out Jerusalem.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.