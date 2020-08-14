Trump’s hair washing moans could see shower pressure laws CHANGED after President said his ‘do ‘has to be perfect’

DONALD Trump’s hair washing moans have prompted a proposed law change on showerhead pressure.

Tired of having to spend longer in the shower with just a trickle to wash out the shampoo, the fed-up US president stressed “my hair has to be perfect”.

The 74-year-old is renowned for his signature look of a year-long tan and permanently blond hair.

Last month he won laughter and applause while lamenting low pressure showers during a White House update on America’s economy and jobs.

He said: “We’re bringing back consumer choice in home appliances so that you can buy washers and dryers, showerheads and faucets.

“So showerheads – you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out.

“You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out.

“So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer?

“Because my hair – I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect!”

Trump has made increasing water flow and dialing back long held appliance conservation standards – from light bulbs to toilets to dishwashers – a personal issue.

So now his administration is pushing to change the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow out.

This should resolve a pet peeve of the president who complains he isn’t getting wet enough.

Since 1992, federal law has dictated that new showerheads shouldn’t pour more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute (9.5 liters) in total.

His administration’s change would allow each nozzle to spray as much as 2.5 gallons, not just the overall showerhead.

With four or five or more nozzles, “you could have ten, 15 gallons per minute powering out of the showerhead, literally probably washing you out of the bathroom,” said Andrew deLaski, of energy conservation group Appliance Standards Awareness Project.

Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes warned that if the rule is adopted, the change would be “allowing Americans – not Washington bureaucrats – to choose what kind of showerheads they have in their homes.”

Four year ago, a stylist who worked on the set of The American Apprentice revealed a few secrets about Trump’s signature mane.

A TV and film hairstylist for 30 years, Amy Lasch worked on the first two seasons of the US TV show and claims the show’s host was very particular about his ‘do.

According to Amy, Trump shunned professional stylists and she thinks he even got his own family to cut his locks.

“The colour was so inconsistent…. They just coloured the top and did not colour what was underneath properly.

“It was someone in his inner-circle who was cutting and colouring his hair. His wife or maybe his daughter,” she claimed.

Amy dismissed rumours he wore a toupee or had a hair transplant.

Instead, she revealed his hair is very long which enables him to comb it straight back over his head.

Two years ago the truth about Trump’s much discussed haircut was revealed – by a sudden gust of wind.

A video of the US President boarding Air Force One on a blustery day left his locks victim to the elements.

Journalist Ashley Feinberg tweeted the clip of The Donald walking up the stairs to board the presidential plane.

When he was halfway up the stairs the wind caught the back of his hair which seems to peel apart sending a peach-coloured flap flying to the front of his head.

Ashley wrote: “At first I didn’t think this could possibly be real but…. I think it is?

“Imagine what those locks look like soaking wet.”

The leader of the free world’s fear of losing his hair is well known.

Following his physical, his doctor announced that Trump takes the hair-loss drug finasteride to try and cling on to what he has left.

The president’s hair has been the subject of mystery and speculation for some time and various rumours have circulated over the years.

Some have claimed his lid is the result of a bad comb-over, while others have alleged his blonde locks are in fact a high-end hairpiece.

But Trump’s daughter spilled the beans to friends about why her dad’s hair really looks the way it does, according to author Michael Wolff.

In fact, Ivanka Trump often makes fun of her dad’s mop when chatting to pals and delights in explaining how the crazy coiffure comes together, the journalist writes.

Speaking in his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Wolff claims it’s the result of scalp reduction surgery and careful styling held in place by strong hairspray.

Just last month he was praised for a “new look” during the coronavirus pandemic.

While still sporting his perma-tan, Trump’s hair appeared to show a silver-gray tone.

Eagle-eyed watchers took to Twitter to discuss the president’s temporary new look, with some dubbing him a “silver fox” and others joking that he is trying to “copy Biden’s hair.”