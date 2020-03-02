Trump’s reelection campaign will fly a BLIMP over swing states this summer

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is planning to fly a blimp over swing states in the months surrounding the parties’ conventions this summer.

The purpose of the blimp is not only to get its message out through flying Trump’s poster with Vice President Mike Pence’s name attached, as well, but the airship will also collect reams of data.

The blimp with Trump logos is set to fly between May and July, and will encourage onlookers to text the word ‘Fly’ to a Trump 2020 mobile number, which will automatically add them to the campaign’s list of supporters.

Once the data has been collected, the campaign will also add those individuals to their email list and will send out donation ads asking for their votes and financial contributions.

The move is aimed at helping to refine the campaign’s already voluminous data on voters in key states, the campaign confirmed Sunday, as reported by Politico.

The dates chosen for flying the blimp comes as the Democratic National Committee will hold its nominating contest in July and Republicans prepare to do the same at the Republican National Committee Convention a month later in August.

The unconventional advertising strategy is borne in part out of the campaign’s record fundraising, which has given Trump aides the freedom to explore novel ways to reach voters.

Trump’s political operation reported that it had $200 million on hand through the end of January.

Last week Trump’s campaign unveiled plans to open 15 ‘Black Voices for Trump Community Centers’ in urban areas to try to make inroads with the traditionally Democratic voting bloc.

The campaign is also discussing the possibility of a fundraising contest to give Trump supporters the opportunity to fly in the blimp.

The campaign has experimented with aerial advertising before, for instance, deploying airplane-towed banners the cities hosting Democratic debates.

Trump’s team have flown aerial banners above cities where Democrats are holding debates and last month aired a pair of commercials during the Super Bowl.

They also aired TV ads in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and New Hampshire showing footage of Trump rallies.

So far the most well-know blimp associated with Trump is that of a giant baby mocked up to look like the president that has been used at protests in the U.S. and Britain.

The president’s idea for a blimp could have manifested after blimps in the shape of a ‘baby Trump’ were flown in anti-Trump demonstrations.

The baby blimp showed up in London last June when Trump made his visit there.

It also appeared last August at protests in Ohio, demanding he ‘stop being a baby’ and introduce stricter gun laws following the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Texas.