Trump’s USPS Funding Opposition Enrages Twitter Amid Mail-In Voting Debate

President Trump came under fire on Thursday after admitting he is against the funding that has been requested for the United States Postal Service (USPS) in the ongoing stimulus negotiations.

During an interview on Fox News, Trump revealed that he doesn’t approve of the USPS funding in the new stimulus deal because he believes the use of mail-in-voting would result in a “fraudulent” election.

“They [the Democrats]want three and a half-billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically. They want three and a half-billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots,” he explained.

“They want $25 billion for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, in the meantime, they aren’t getting there.”

Trump added, “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”

Beyond defunding, Vice reports that USPS is “removing mail sorting machines from facilities around the country without any official explanation or reason given.”

Voters quickly took to Twitter to voice their outrage over the idea that the USPS may lose funding ahead of the upcoming election.

“I think we’re at a turning point of Trump’s assault on the USPS. Outrage is too great for him to continue this without doing severe political damage to himself,” one person wrote.

“People should call vulnerable GOP Senators’ offices so they complain to McConnell to back funding in the COVID bill.”

Another person added, “This election may very well come down to whether we stage a forceful enough protest to stop Trump’s open corruption of the postal service. That isn’t hyperbole. This election may hinge on our defeat of the attacks on the USPS.”

Meanwhile, one voter suggested that Trump should reflect on his behavior and decide whether he is fit to remain president.

“If you can only manage to stay in power through gerrymandering, voter-suppression, foreign election interference, closing polling places, and defunding the USPS…then perhaps you really shouldn’t be in power anymore,” the individual wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, the democrats and republicans have yet to reach an agreement for the new stimulus package.