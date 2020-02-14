Trust, cooperation between China, Germany to see further upgrade after epidemic: Chinese FM

BERLIN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that trust and cooperation between China and Germany will be further upgraded following the test of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic.

Wang made the remarks during his meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

During their talks, Merkel noted that China has taken resolute and strong prevention and control measures, saying that the German side appreciates China’s huge efforts, and stands ready to offer support and cooperate with China.

Merkel expressed confidence that China will win the battle against the epidemic.

Wang said the Chinese government and people, under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, are collectively fighting the epidemic, adding that the declining number of confirmed cases and growing number of cured patients suggest that the disease is controllable and curable.

“We are first protecting the health of the Chinese people, and at the same time trying to stop the epidemic from spreading on a global scale, thus contributing to global public health security,” said Wang, adding that the Chinese side has full confidence and capability to win the fight and cope with the temporary impact of the epidemic so as to achieve this year’s economic and social development targets and the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

The German side has taken a calm and rational attitude towards the epidemic, attached importance to the recommendations by the World Health Organization, stayed committed to normal exchanges between the two countries, which China appreciates, he said.

Merkel noted that this year will see a series of major agendas between German and China, as well as between China and the European Union (EU), saying that she is willing to keep close contact with the Chinese leadership, and actively push forward Germany-China cooperation.

Commenting on the 5G construction, she said the German side would like to join China in opening up their respective markets, and will not exclude any particular enterprises, adding that she hopes the EU and China can work together to quicken the talks on a bilateral investment agreement.

She also said that her country attaches importance to China’s key role in major international and regional issues, and is ready to enhance their communication and coordination.

China and Germany are major countries and all-round strategic partners, said Wang, adding that it is necessary to step up political mutual trust, enhance strategic coordination and jointly handle the common challenges facing today’s world.

He said he hopes the German side can provide Chinese firms with open, non-discriminatory and fair investment environment, adding that the Chinese side is willing to join hands with Germany to upgrade the China-EU relationship, maintain multilateralism and international rules, and build an open world economy in a bid to prove that China and the EU are partners for cooperation, not competitors.