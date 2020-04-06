Tsinghua University: COVID-19 vaccine and antibodies to undergo animal testing in late May

The adenovirus vector-based vaccine and monoclonal antibody developed independently by a genetic engineering team from Tsinghua University will undergo animal testing for safety and efficacy in late May, according to the city’s regular press conference on COVID-19 this Wednesday.

The genetic engineering team is being led by Professor Zhang Linqi at the university’s School of Medicine. With an effort, Zhang’s team successfully isolated over 200 strains of monoclonal antibodies, along with their encoding genes, which can effectively neutralize the novel coronavirus.

Supported by the Ministry of Science, Ministry of Education, and The People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, Zhang’s team has made several breakthroughs in the vaccine’s R&D, experimentation, as well as production.

In addition to the progress made by Zhang’s team, another seven research groups from Tsinghua University have been focused on addressing different scientific issues concerning the testing, containment and treatment of COVID-19 since the beginning of March.

A team led by Cheng Jing, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, has improved the testing techniques based on the current test kits and plans to donate their test equipment to Germany. In addition, work has been done by Professor Liu Xinjun’s team in improving the accuracy of taking people’s temperature outdoors.

Another team led by Professor Luo Haiyun at the university’s Department of Electrical Engineering has developed an air disinfection system, which will soon be installed in isolation wards in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, a medicine based on stem cell therapy developed by Professor Chang Zhijie’s team is currently undergoing safety tests, and is expected to be applied to clinical research in late May.

Tsinghua University’s research and development work into COVID-19 began on Jan. 30, and the first eight programs were launched three days later on Feb. 2.

Using such IT technology as big data and AI, Tsinghua University will further build its capacity of long-term prediction and an early warning mechanism for epidemics. In addition, it will promote the building of a coordinated and efficient system accordingly, so as to contribute to the country’s innovative R&D and industrialization capabilities in producing vaccines and drugs.