‘Tsunami has arrived’: Coronavirus likened to natural disaster and even METEORITE HIT in Spain

Spanish hotels are battling to survive, with occupancy rates falling drastically and having received “no new bookings” due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a top official at Spain’s hotels federation.

CEHAT Secretary General Ramon Estalella told Reuters on Thursday that the impact of coronavirus on his industry was so bad that the crisis had reached existential levels for Spanish hotels and tourist accommodation.

A tsunami has arrived. A meteorite has fallen on us and we have to see how we survive.

Estalella called on the Spanish government to take bold measures to avoid highly damaging bankruptcies and job losses at hotel companies.

Cases of coronavirus in Spain have soared past 3,000 — up 726 in 24 hours — with 84 people falling victim to the disease. Most infections have occurred in the capital, Madrid, which has closed museums, cinemas and banned large sporting events.

The socialist government of Pedro Sánchez said on Tuesday that it was seeking to avoid the “Italian scenario.” Italy has seen the biggest outbreak in Europe of Covid-19 infections — nearing 12,500.

