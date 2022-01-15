Tsunami warnings have been issued for California, Japan, and Australia as a result of a massive underwater volcano eruption in Tonga.

Tsunami warnings have been issued in California, Japan, and Australia as a result of a massive underwater volcano eruption in Tonga.

A massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga, prompting Tsunami evacuation alerts from the United States, Japan, and Australia.

After the “violent” eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, 2.7-foot waves swept through the streets of the Pacific nation, forcing residents to flee to higher ground.

Officials said the eruption was so powerful that it was heard over 500 miles away in Fiji as “loud thunder sounds.”

Other countries have now issued warnings in order to protect their citizens.

In the early hours of Sunday, Japan’s meteorological agency issued tsunami warnings, predicting waves of up to three meters in the Amami islands to the south.

In a press conference, a representative from the Japan Meteorological Agency urged people not to go near the sea until the tsunami advisory and more severe tsunami warnings had been lifted.

Meanwhile, minor flooding has begun as a result of the tsunami in a number of California cities, including Santa Monica and Santa Cruz.

“A Tsunami is occurring,” the National Weather Service warned those on the West Coast.

Keep in mind that the initial wave might not be the most powerful.

“Leave the shore and seek high ground.”

“We have seen the wave moving through Hawaiian Island,” Dave Snider, Tsunami Warning Coordinator at the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, told CNN.

“We don’t have a really good forecast because this event is based on a volcano rather than an earthquake,” Snider added.

The Berkeley Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for residents of the Marina and surrounding areas.

Officials in New Zealand, 1,400 miles away, warned of storm surges as a result of the eruption.

Following the large volcanic eruption, the National Emergency Management Agency warned that strong and unusual currents, as well as unpredictable surges at the shore, could be expected in some parts of New Zealand.

Authorities in the neighboring nations of Fiji and Samoa also issued urgent warnings, advising residents to stay away from the coast due to strong currents and dangerous waves.

Authorities in Australia issued similar warnings, stating that a swath of coastline, including Sydney, could be hit by tsunami waves.

“Get out of the water and move away from the immediate water’s edge,” people in New South Wales were advised.

After the volcanic explosion, the island of 105,000 people was plunged into darkness, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage.

Large waves crashing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings, according to footage shared on social media.

The military of New Zealand said it was keeping a close eye on the situation.

