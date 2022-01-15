Tsunami warnings have been issued for the United States and Canada as a result of a volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Following the volcanic eruption in Tonga, a tsunami warning has been issued for the United States and Canada.

The National Weather Service of the United States has issued a tsunami warning for the west coast of the United States, from Alaska to California, as well as the west coast of Canada.

NEW YORK

Following an underwater volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga in the Pacific, a weather center issued a tsunami warning for the US and Canada’s western coasts.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the west coast of the United States, from Alaska to California, and the west coast of Canada, according to the Tsunami Warning Center of the United States National Weather Service.

Hawaii could be affected, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, but damage to other tsunami-affected islands has been minimal thus far.

The volcano, which is 65 kilometers north of Nuku’alofa, Tonga’s capital, had started spewing ash, steam, and gas on Friday morning.

Tonga is a Polynesian country with over 170 islands in the South Pacific.

The volcanic eruptions were seven times more powerful than those on December, according to authorities.

2021.

Meanwhile, Chile’s National Office of Emergency issued a tsunami warning for San Felix Island, the Juan Fernandez Archipelago, and Easter Island, all of which are located in the Antarctic and Pacific Oceans.

The public was asked to evacuate the islands’ coastal areas and follow the authorities’ instructions.

Buenos Aires-based journalist Muhammed Emin Canik contributed to this report.