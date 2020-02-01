Tubby echidina was so fat she survived a car crash with just a couple of bruises

A tubby echidna has survived a car crash because of her unusually solid bulk.

The porky monotreme, called Eleanor, was clipped by a car and taken to Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary in Hobart, but because of her enormous size she escaped with just minor bruising.

Staff at the sanctuary said the echnida was the biggest they’d ever seen, and shared an adorable photo of her to Facebook on Wednesday.

‘This is quite possibly the fattest echidna we have ever seen,’ they wrote.

The oversized animal was photographed while sedated and was lying lazily on a bench, seemingly showing up her tubby belly.

Many wildlife-lovers soon commented on the post with several joking the car must have been ‘totalled’ from the accident.

‘The car however, was totalled. What a gorgeous wee chunky thing, I’m glad she’s okay,’ said one woman.

‘Me after eating 36 Indian takeaways and watching two seasons on Netflix,’ a man said.

Another person claimed they found a fatter echidna and shared a video from their backyard of another tubby marsupial.

The sanctuary said the echidna has now been successfully released back into the wild.