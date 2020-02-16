Tube travellers dance and sing along to busker as party breaks out in Leicester Square station 

This is the unexpected moment tube travellers broke into song and dance at a London Underground station.

The footage – filmed at Leicester Square station in central London – shows a group of enthusiastic dancers as they boogie around the busker.

The musician – named as Wilfy Williams on Twitter – plays the classic song Twist and Shout by the Beatles as more people join in the group dance and others gather to watch around them.

The clip begins with people happily dancing in pairs or on their own before a group of three come into the view of the camera doing the conga.

They move through the crowd and then suddenly others start to join the line until everyone is involved.

Others wave their hands in the air and jig around to the catchy tune.

Facebook user Helena Whittle captured the moment on Friday night as she was passing through the station.

The musician has been named as Wilfy Williams on social media. He is a songwriter who regularly shares YouTube videos showcasing his new music.

He also shared the clip online saying: ‘Busking at Leicester Square last night and the crowd started doing the conga!

’75k views! Unreal add that to the Facebook video views and theres 1million people that I’ve managed to put a smile on their face.’

Social media users were quick to comment on the footage, with one person saying: ‘I adore that. We need more of this, everywhere!’

Another said: ‘Absolutely wonderful. I’ve often felt like dancing but you need other like-minded passengers to join in the party – very quickly. Well done everyone. Happy happy days…’

Others saw the funny side claiming that they were far too happy to be Londoners and that usually people are not in such high spirits when travelling on the underground.