Tuchel explains strategy change in Champions League final

LISBON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel regretted their 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final.

“The first goal was missed because we had chances. If we scored first, we would win 1-0,” argued the former apprentice of the current Bayern coach, Hansi Flick.

Asked about the ultra-defensive strategy adopted in the Lisbon final, he defended himself by saying that the Parisians had “phases” that made the Germans sway, but “also others in which we had to breathe. In the end, it lacked effectiveness,” diagnosed Tuchel.

Asked about the lack of goals from his main strikers and high hopes for PSG, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr., the German preferred to take the players out of focus.

“We want them to book at all times, but it is not possible. Neymar showed his qualities, and for Mbappe it was difficult. It was already a miracle that he was with us. The details made the difference,” he explained, recalling that the French striker had been recovering from injury and entered the field in great pain.

Even with the defeat, he said he was proud of the work that his team showed throughout the competition and also in the final.

“It was a fight, really. I don’t know if you could see everything on TV, but at the edge of the field, I can say that we gave everything and left our hearts on the lawn. This is what we should expect in a final,” he resigned.

“I knew that the first goal would make a difference. But I am proud of our mentality, of our way of playing this past week. I am disappointed, of course, but not too much. We were close,” said the coach. Enditem