Tucker Carlson called Prince Harry and ‘fake duchess’ Meghan Markle “brain-dead” and “irrelevant” over their Spotify deal.

Tucker Carlson has branded Prince Harry and “fake” Meghan Markle “brain-dead” over their Spotify deal amid the platform’s anti-vax controversy.

After US comedian Joe Rogan accused the streaming giant of hosting anti-jab content, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pressured to cancel their reported (dollar)25 million mega-deal with the company.

Despite having only released 35 minutes of content for Spotify since signing up more than a year ago, the couple has stuck with the deal, resulting in a barrage of criticism.

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News talk show host, slammed the pair, calling them “grifters” in a rage.

“If Spotify didn’t muzzle Joe Rogan, that annoying fake duchess from LA and her brain-dead husband threatened to leave.”

“However, they are not leaving,” he stated.

“These two crooks have a (dollar)25 million Spotify podcast deal for essentially no work.”

“We estimate that they have created just over 30 minutes of content so far.”

That means these two were paid around a million dollars per minute of speaking.

That’s a fantastic opportunity.

It’s just too good to let go.”

While speaking on The Five, TV host Greg Gutfeld weighed in, calling Harry and Meghan “a bunch of deadbeats.”

Jeanine Pirro, a former New York judge, called them “pathetic” and “irrelevant,” adding, “In America, nobody cares what you think.”

Spotify has been chastised for hosting anti-jab content by Joe Rogan, putting further pressure on Harry and Meghan to resign.

Meghan and Harry said in a statement that they wanted to keep working with the tech giant “to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.”

However, public relations expert Anthony Burr believes the multimillion-dollar deal is now a “disaster” and that the Sussexes should “very carefully” assess the situation to protect their brand’s image.

“It’s a bit of a disaster right now,” Mr Burr told the Sun Online.

When people are looking, you’ve got this coming out.

“If it’s not working or they don’t like the Spotify deal, now’s the time to say, ‘OK, I don’t like the content you’re producing.’

“If they really want to get out, they can use the anti-vax stuff as an excuse.”

Meghan and Harry claimed to have raised their concerns with Spotify.

They said in a statement that they’ve been working for a long time to “address the real-time global misinformation crisis,” and that “last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our Spotify partners about the…

