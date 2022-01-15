Tuesday evening will be the closest approach of a massive asteroid to Earth.

The closest approach of a massive asteroid to Earth will be Tuesday evening.

If the winter weather wasn’t enough to keep people busy early next week, the sky might.

On Monday, the “Wolf Moon,” as January’s full moon is known, will appear, and on Tuesday, a pretty, darned big asteroid will slip past Earth at a close enough distance that amateur astronomers will be able to see it.

1994 PC!, a “stony asteroid” described as “more massive than two Empire State Buildings,” will pass closest to Earth at around 4:51 p.m., according to a report on Livescience.com.

EST is the Eastern Standard Time.

It will approach our planet at a distance of 1.2 million miles.

That may appear to be a long way away, and it is, but by space distances, it’s a close enough shave that NASA considers it “potentially hazardous.”

It won’t be the first time the asteroid has passed us by, nor will it be the closest.

In 1933, it came within 699,000 miles of Earth, according to the report.

“Backyard telescopes of about 6 inches or wider in diameter,” according to a CNET report, should be able to see it.

The asteroid can be viewed here if you don’t have access to a telescope.