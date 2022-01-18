Tuesday’s Asian stock markets are in the red.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange in China was the only one to see gains on Tuesday.

ANKARA (Turkey)

With the exception of China, Asian markets ended the day in the red on Tuesday, as fears of inflation and a faster-than-expected tightening of monetary policy triggered a rapid rise in bond yields, lowering investor risk appetite.

The decisions made at the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting next week, according to analysts, will be critical in this regard.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy and interest rates.

The bank kept its inflation midpoint forecast for fiscal year 2021, which ends in March 2022, at 0% while lowering its real gross domestic product (GDP) forecast from 3.4 percent to 2.8 percent in revising its economic outlook.

For the first time since 2014, the bank’s price risk assessment was changed from “downside” to “balanced.”

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, fell 27.43 points (0.71 percent) to close at 3,838 points as a result of these developments.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo closed at 28,257, down 76.27 points or 0.27 percent.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, fell 105,25 points, or 0.43 percent, to 24,112.

On the other hand, the Shanghai stock exchange rose 28.25 points, or 0.80 percent, to 3,569.

The benchmark Sensex in India fell 482.61 points, or 0.79 percent, to 60,826, while the Singapore index dropped 7.91 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,280.