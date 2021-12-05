Tui, a travel company, is expected to report significant losses as a result of Covid travel restrictions.

In the nine months to June, the company reported losses of £802 million, down from £1.3 billion in the same period last year.

Tui is expected to report significant losses next week as a result of Covid travel curbs, which have hampered performance across the company’s divisions throughout the year.

The announcement comes as the group’s plans to increase capacity during the winter holiday season are threatened by new restrictions.

When executives update the City on the full year’s trading on Wednesday, December 8, they will be looking to reassure investors that plans will go ahead, as they stated in October that the firm planned to hit 60-80 percent of pre-pandemic volumes.

Investors will be interested to see if the group delivered around 2.6 million vacations over the summer, more than doubling the 1.3 million customers in the same period last year, and whether this can help temper losses for the full year.

Tourists seeking winter sun in the Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Egypt, and Cape Verde drove up winter holiday bookings to over one million, according to Tui.

However, all eyes will be on the group’s guidance for the next few months to see how much it has scaled back its plans in response to tightened European travel restrictions.

In October, SandP Global analysts warned that reintroduction of restrictions could delay a full recovery in trading volumes until 2022.

“Long-haul destinations or countries with lower vaccination rates, such as Turkey, are expected to recover more slowly as a result of travel restrictions or lower demand,” they said.

“Volumes are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels until the second half of April-September 2022, and could be further depressed by renewed or extended travel restrictions.”

Despite an increase in winter vacation bookings, the group said it was focusing on paying down the high levels of debt it had accumulated during the pandemic.

With a 1.1 billion euro (£940 million) capital increase in October, the company increased its cash reserves for the winter.

