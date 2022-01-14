TUI Blue is offering £250 off selected luxury vacations, but the offer is only valid for a few days.

TUI BLUE now includes SENSATORI hotels, which provide opulent accommodations, excellent service, and exciting entertainment.

Customers who book a TUI BLUE holiday within the next few days will receive a £250 discount from the UK’s largest tour operator.

The offer is valid for vacations departing between May 1 and October 31, 2022, at TUI BLUE hotels.

Customers who book a TUI BLUE holiday this summer can also save 20% on TUI Collection Experiences, which can be found here.

TUI BLUE lifestyle breaks cater to specific needs and preferences, with over 100 hotels to choose from in 18 countries, including options for families, adults only, or both.

Sunseekers will appreciate the fact that SENSATORI hotels are now part of the TUI BLUE brand, which means they will continue to provide luxurious accommodations, high-quality service, and exciting entertainment.

The huge discount is valid on bookings made until January 19 for a total spend of £2,000 or more.

Here are some of the most recent offers (discounts included):

TUI BLUE–Under £800 for families

All-inclusive seven-night vacation to Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, staying at the 4T TUI BLUE Nevis.

Prices start at £751 per person, including one complimentary child seat.

The price is based on two adults and two children sharing a room, with flights departing from London Gatwick on July 15, 2022 and transfers included.

TUI BLUE For All-Under £700 TUI BLUE For All-Under £700

Staying at the 5T TUI BLUE Atlantica Mare Village in Coral Bay, Cyprus, for seven nights on an all-inclusive vacation.

Flights departing from London Gatwick on September 6, 2022, start at £660 per person, including transfers, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Under £1,100 TUI BLUE Sensatori

Staying at the 5T TUI BLUE Sensatori Atlantica Dreams for seven nights all-inclusive in Gennadi, Rhodes.

Flights departing from East Midlands on September 7, 2022, starting at £1,062 per person, including transfers, based on two adults sharing.

TUI BLUE For Two – £600 or Less

Staying at the 4T(plus) TUI BLUE Riu Tikida Beach in Agadir and Taghazout, Morocco, for seven nights all-inclusive.

Prices start at £588 per person, including transfers, based on two adults sharing and departing from Manchester on June 13, 2022.

