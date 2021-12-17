TUI cancels more flights and vacations as a result of the UK travel ban.

TUI has issued cancellation notices for another destination, following the announcement that it would be canceling trips to La Palma until February 2022.

Holidays to France are off the table for the time being after the country announced a new travel ban on British tourists, prompting TUI, easyJet, and other tour operators to cancel trips to the country.

The new rules, which were enacted in response to concerns about the rising number of omicron cases in the UK, prevent Brits from entering France unless it is for an ‘essential reason,’ which does not include business or tourism.

The news has come as a huge disappointment to those planning a winter vacation in France, which is a popular destination due to its extensive ski resorts and Christmas markets.

Crystal Ski Holidays, which is owned by TUI, has canceled its departures to France on December 21, 28, and January 4.

Customers who have been affected have been contacted and offered rebooking incentives, according to the company.

It also stated that it would contact holidaymakers who had booked flights into France with the intention of continuing on to other popular ski destinations such as Andorra and Switzerland to arrange alternative flights and travel arrangements.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation for future departures,” the firm said in a statement posted on its website.

Customers who want to change their vacation dates between the 3rd and 31st of January can do so with our Crystal Holiday Promise up to 14 days before departure.

“Customers who want to change their vacation from February 1st onwards can do so up to 28 days before their departure with our Crystal Holiday Promise.”