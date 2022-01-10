TUI is giving away a dream vacation package in response to a poll that revealed a severe lack of sunshine.

People wanted more sunshine and extra vacations, according to a survey conducted by a tour operator, in order to improve their lives and avoid feeling tired and depressed.

The UK’s largest tour operator is giving away three vacations in a single year to one lucky social media user, according to research showing that more than a third of Britons claim they don’t get enough sunshine.

TUI commissioned a survey of 2,000 people to find out what they wanted to do to improve their lives, with more vacation time and sunshine near the top of the list.

TUI has teamed up with radio host Mark Wright to give away the ultimate travel package – an exotic, far-flung holiday, a beach stay in the Mediterranean, and a short break exploring one of the world’s greatest cities – as a result of the research.

“Who doesn’t love a vacation? I live for mine and look forward to the next time I can get away,” the celebrity said.

“Whether it’s watching the sun set in Majorca, skiing down a mountain in the Alps, or lying on a beach in Mexico, I’m all over it and can’t wait to make up for lost time,” she says.

Holidays enriched the lives of just under a third of those polled (28%) and one a year was insufficient.

As a result of the pandemic, nearly half (46%) of people are considering vacationing in more exotic locations or taking a longer trip.

However, nearly four-tenths (39%) of those polled haven’t been able to get away in years.

The study goes on to say that this “never enough” mentality is leaving people deflated (24%) and fatigued (23%) – otherwise known as Vitamin H deficiency, a term TUI coined to describe symptoms such as a lack of tan, happiness, and excitement, which is something that vacations allow.

“We all have some things we want more of in life – no matter how big or small,” Katie McAlister, chief marketing officer for TUI UK and Ireland, said.

This ‘never enough’ list has a common theme: these activities are enjoyed while on vacation – whether it’s more culture, me-time, sleep, or mindfulness.

“Of course, holidays are when we feel most fulfilled and enriched.

