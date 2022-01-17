TUI is hiring for holiday roles in the sun.

Summer in-resort positions are available with the UK’s largest tour operator, and for many, working abroad is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Despite Brexit-related restrictions, tour operators are looking for fun-loving people to fill a variety of overseas vacancies in places like Greece, Turkey, Spain, and Portugal.

However, the pandemic and Brexit work regulations have limited the number of jobs available in Europe and beyond.

Working in non-EU countries and EU countries that offer visa or work permit options for UK citizens is still possible for British nationals residing in the UK.

The majority of TUI’s overseas positions are for holiday sales representatives, with airport and in-resort sales positions also available.

The job requires daily contact with guests and plays a critical role in ensuring that customers have the vacation of a lifetime.

This job offers a flexible contract that allows you to work in different countries.

It is necessary to have an EU passport.

TUI describes the role and lists who will be suitable in the following way:

Football and sports coaches, children’s club reps or baby hosts, daytime or evening entertainers, fitness or leisure instructors, and swimming instructors are some of the other specialized positions available.

More information can be found here.

Many holiday reps go on to have successful careers in the UK and abroad, with opportunities for advancement to a variety of managerial and specialized positions.

To apply for a position with TUI, go to careers.tuigroup.com.

