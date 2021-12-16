TUI, Ryanair, EasyJet, and Jet2 have issued a warning, stating that UK citizens are prohibited from entering 15 countries.

TUI, Ryanair, EasyJet, and Jet2 have issued travel warnings to 15 countries where UK citizens are prohibited.

As the number of cases of the new Omicron variant in the UK continues to rise, many tourist destinations have decided to block visitors to prevent the strain from spreading to their countries.

As destinations around the world decide to block UK tourists from entering their borders, major airlines have issued a warning to their customers ahead of Christmas.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, 15 destinations have effectively blacklisted UK visitors as a result of the rising case numbers of Omicron in the UK.

According to MyLondon, UK travelers planning to travel abroad in the coming weeks should check the latest rules or see if their flight has been canceled.

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office has the most up-to-date information.

These are the 13 places to visit:

British citizens do not currently have access to tourist visas.

Non-Israeli citizens are not permitted to enter Israel unless they have received a special entry permit from an ‘Exceptions Committee.’

Except in exceptional circumstances, all foreign nationals (including Britons) who do not have existing resident status have been prohibited from entering Japan since November 30, 2021.

If you are exempt or have been granted an individual exemption, you can only enter Australia.

Australian citizens, permanent residents of Australia, and immediate family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents are exempt from the tax.

The country is otherwise off-limits, as it has been for the majority of the pandemic.

In Benin, West Africa, border crossings have been restricted to ‘extreme necessity.’

Border crossings must be authorized in consultation with bordering countries.

Foreign nationals, including British citizens, are currently barred from entering Bhutan.

Bhutan’s Royal Government has yet to announce when the country will be open to foreign visitors again.

China’s authorities have banned all direct flights from the United Kingdom.

This measure will be reviewed, but no date has been set.

Third-country entry is still an option.

Tourists are not allowed to visit the Falkland Islands because of current visitor restrictions, which include cruise ships.

The Lao People’s Democratic Republic’s government has suspended visa-on-arrival services at all international entry points.

People are not being granted visas.

