Tumble dryers are a “significant source of plastic pollution,” releasing 120 million tiny fibers per year.

Tumble dryers are a “major source of plastic pollution,” with 120 million tiny fibres released each year.

According to a new study, tumble dryers emit far more microplastic fibers into the atmosphere than washing machines.

Tumble dryers have been identified as a major source of microplastic pollution, with scientists discovering that a single machine can release up to 120 million tiny fibres into the atmosphere per year.

This is the first major study of its kind to look at the environmental impact of clothes washing from the perspective of tumble dryers rather than washing machines, and it discovers that the drying process releases up to 40 times more fibers per garment.

These pose a threat to wildlife because they float through the air, land on the ground, and wash into rivers, where they can be consumed.

As they enter the food chain, they may end up on a dinner plate.

Furthermore, the particles can absorb harmful chemicals, which then leach into the systems of anyone or anything who breathes them in.

Kenneth M Y Leung of City University of Hong Kong told me, “Tumble dryers are a major source of microplastic pollution in the world.”

“Polyester and other synthetic fibers do not degrade and can persist for a long time in the environment.”

“That is a concerning implication,” he said.

Researchers have called on manufacturers to develop and install a filter that can reduce the release of plastic microfibres during the tumble drying process.

Researchers recommend that households try to dry polyester and other synthetic clothing on washing lines or radiators whenever possible, which is relatively simple because these materials dry faster than natural fibers like cotton and wool, according to the researchers.

They also recommended that people who tumble dry synthetic garments do so in small loads because the volume of microplastics released per garment increases with load size due to the increased friction between garments as the machine fills up.

After the duct tape from his machine disconnected from the window and the pipe became loose, Dr. Leung got the idea for his research.

“I went back to the kitchen after an hour and there were fibres everywhere, and it took me hours to clean up,” he explained.

,

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Tumble dryers are a ‘major source of plastic pollution’ and can discharge 120 million tiny fibres a year