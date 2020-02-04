Tunisia, Algeria seek stronger ties

TUNIS, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Tunisian President Kais Saied and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune called for high-level meetings to open up wider horizons for bilateral relations in several fields, according to the Tunisian presidency on Monday.

Saied, during a session of talks as part of his official visit to Algeria, saw eye to eye with the Algerian president over a host of regional and international issues of common interest.

According to a presidency statement, Saied and Tebboune stressed the need to reach a Libyan solution without foreign interference and larger roles by neighbouring countries, particularly Tunisia and Algeria, in resolving the crisis.

On the Palestinian issue, the two sides stressed that the Palestinians must enjoy the right to an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, read the statement.