Tunisia announces 6th confirmed case of COVID-19

TUNIS, March 10 (Xinhua) — The Tunisian health ministry on Tuesday announced the sixth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the country.

At a press briefing, Chokri Hamouda, head of Primary Health Care Department at the Ministry of Health, said 44 tests were carried out on Tuesday and one was identified positive for the virus.

The new case was detected in the district of Boumerdes in the province of Mahdia on the east coast of Tunisia, said a ministry statement.

The sixth case is a relative of the second case, a 65-year-old Tunisian who returned from Italy and had also infected his wife, according to the statement.