Tunisia arrests 632 individuals following looting, vandalism

TUNIS, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Tunisian security units arrested 632 individuals, following acts of vandalism and theft that occurred in the last few nights in many provinces of the country, local Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Monday.

“The security units are doing everything they can to deal with acts of violence, attempted theft and looting of private and public property,” Khaled Hayouni, the spokesperson for the Minister of the Interior Ministry, was quoted as saying.

According to Hayouni, the majority of the rioters are between 12 and 25 years old.

He added that the aim of these movements is to “decentralize the security forces and disperse their efforts to commit acts of looting.”

Hayouni said that Molotov cocktails were thrown at police officers and some of the police officers were wounded.

Tunisia imposed a general lockdown between Jan. 14 to 17, which prompted clashing between displeased young people and security forces. Looting, vandalism and theft were reported in several regions. Enditem