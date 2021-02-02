Tunisia, Britain to strengthen cooperation in biotechnology industries

TUNIS, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Tunisia has reached an agreement with Britain to develop biotechnological industries in the field of medicines in Tunisia, announced on Monday Hechmi Louzir, director general of the Pasteur Institute of Tunis (IPT).

“The agreement aims to produce vaccines and manufacture medicines used to treat cancer and chemical drugs of biotechnological origin,” Louzir, who is a member of Tunisian scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus, told Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

The senior health official said that studies relating to this deal will be launched in the second quarter of 2021.

Louzir added that this agreement included a medium and long-term program, funded and supervised by Britain. Enditem