Tunisia declares country-wide quarantine

TUNIS, Tunisia

Tunisia declared on Friday a nation-wide quarantine as part of measures to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

President Kais Saied announced the new measures following a meeting by the country’s national security council, with restrictions imposed on non-essential domestic travel.

Saied called on the public not to leave their homes unless necessary.

On Thursday, the country’s Health Ministry reported 15 new cases of the virus, increasing the total to 54 with one death so far.

COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 164 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. Out of more than 266,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and over 87,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut